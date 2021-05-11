Waterloo Brewing Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Waterloo Brewing stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.57. The company has a market cap of C$246.16 million and a P/E ratio of 85.88. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of C$2.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

