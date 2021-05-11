Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $797.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.