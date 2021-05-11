Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 8,211 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE DPG opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.