Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

