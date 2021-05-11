Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $197.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

