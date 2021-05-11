Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.