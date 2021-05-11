Wedbush Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $114.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

