Wedbush Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $114.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.