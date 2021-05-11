Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers’ first-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio is a concern.”

4/21/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $155.00.

3/30/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers’ have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. The company remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

3/12/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock worth $25,206,262 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

