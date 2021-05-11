Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Boeing (BA)

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

5/5/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $233.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

4/29/2021 – The Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $233.00.

4/29/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BA opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

