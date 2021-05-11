Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) recently:

4/27/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/23/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $$2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.