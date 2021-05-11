Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransUnion (TRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals. Acquisitions act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expand international footprint. Partly due to these positives, the stock appreciated in the year-to-date period. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. Seasonality and high debt continues to be major concerns.”

4/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2021 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/16/2021 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

TransUnion stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $105.04. 10,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

