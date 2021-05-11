Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crown (CCK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crown (NYSE: CCK) recently:

4/28/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Crown is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Crown is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

