Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Post (POST)

5/11/2021 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Post was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/27/2021 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock might derail in the near term. We note that the company’s Foodservice segment is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-induced reduced away-from-home food demand. Soft demand across restaurants has been hindering sales in Foodservice unit. Notably, revenues in this segment slumped 15.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Apart from this, Post Holdings is witnessing strained gross margin, which contracted 120 basis points in the first quarter. Nonetheless, gains from strategic buyouts as well as sturdy performance in BellRing Brands and Weetabix units have been acting as upsides for the company. In fact, strong performance across most segments along with pandemic-led higher retail demand trends boosted the top line in the first quarter.”

POST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,088. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,874.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Post by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $7,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Post by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 6.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

