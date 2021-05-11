Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

