Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WB. HSBC increased their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.07.

WB traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 1,819,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

