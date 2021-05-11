Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 456,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,241,633. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

