WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

