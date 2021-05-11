West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 592,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $333.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.