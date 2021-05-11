Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

