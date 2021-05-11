Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of WES opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

