Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 2,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTSHF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

