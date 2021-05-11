Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

