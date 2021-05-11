White Pine Investment CO Purchases Shares of 89,547 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. BorgWarner accounts for 1.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,624 shares of company stock worth $3,714,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

