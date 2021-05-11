White Pine Investment CO Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.07. 88,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

