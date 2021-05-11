WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,813. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $307.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

