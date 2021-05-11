Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

