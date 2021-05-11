WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 309,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

