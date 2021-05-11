WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 309,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

