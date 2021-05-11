WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

