Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.11

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $13.13. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 10,101 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

