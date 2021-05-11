Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,329. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.