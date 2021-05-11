Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $52.42 million and $649,822.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082400 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.