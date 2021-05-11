WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Jasmine Whitbread Acquires 2,503 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 991.40 ($12.95) on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 832.51. The firm has a market cap of £12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get WPP alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.