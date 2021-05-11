WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.