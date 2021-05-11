Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.45. 117,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.