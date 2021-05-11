Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

