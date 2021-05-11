Xebec Adsorption (XBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TSE:XBC opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.53. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$641.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66.

XBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

