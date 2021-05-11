Xend Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.68 or 0.01193331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00724431 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.