XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of XPEL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.32. 462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,937. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. XPEL has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

