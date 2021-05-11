XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at Vertical Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

XPO opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 180.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

