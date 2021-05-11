Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.59.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 in the last quarter.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

