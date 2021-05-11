YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of YETI opened at $88.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

