Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Cap of $15.76 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01192018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.95 or 0.00757037 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

