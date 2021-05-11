Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.03. Capri posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

