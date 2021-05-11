Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.86. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 3,609,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

