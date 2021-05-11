Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWCO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 114,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

