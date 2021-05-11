Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFRX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

