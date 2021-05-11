Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

