Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.18. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 19,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 273,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

